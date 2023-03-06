An assassination attempt and carved foreheads: What happened to the women of the Manson Family.

On August 8, 1969, Charles Manson ordered Susan Atkins, Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian to invade the rented home of actress Sharon Tate and director Roman Polanski.

The house, located at 10050 Cielo Drive in Los Angeles, was previously home to Terry Melcher – a record producer who had snubbed would-be musician and cult leader Manson.

Manson's intention was revenge – to kill whoever was home on that hot summer night.

"Totally destroy everyone in it," Manson instructed. "As gruesome as you can."

Roman Polanski wasn't home at the time, but actress and model Sharon Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant, was, along with her friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger and Abigail's boyfriend, Wojceich Frykowski.

When they arrived at the home, headlights approached from within the property. When the car pulled up outside the property, Watson shot and killed the driver, Steven Parent – an 18-year-old student who had been visiting the property’s caretaker, William Garretson.