Seven Manly Sea Eagles players are refusing to wear a pride jersey. Here's everything we know.

Rugby league team Manly Sea Eagles are currently embroiled in controversy - and it has everything to do with their club's new inclusive pride jersey.

This week, it was announced Manly would become the first club in rugby league history to wear a jersey celebrating inclusivity and LGBTQIA+ pride in an upcoming game on Thursday night.

In a photoshoot with The Daily Telegraph, three of the club's players modelled the one-off jersey which is fitted with rainbow colours instead of the traditional white piping and includes the words ‘Everyone in League’ written on it.

Since the announcement, seven players have confirmed they will boycott the NRL match on Thursday over the club's decision to wear the pride jersey.

Here's everything we know.

What happened?

When news of the jersey was released in The Daily Telegraph profile, several Manly Sea Eagles' players said that it was the first time they had heard about the pride jersey. They were unhappy the decision was made without consultation with the players.

Manly Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said the club would still wear the pride jersey in Thursday night's match against the Sydney Roosters. However, on Tuesday, it was confirmed seven players were officially standing down from the game in protest of the club's decision on the basis of religious and personal beliefs.