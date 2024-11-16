Mandy was found 'dead beyond recognition'. Her dog helped police find her killer.

If you're a dog person, you've probably uttered words like "we don't deserve dogs" and "dogs are the best people" before.

And this story of a woman's dog helping police track down her killer might just prove that both those statements are true.

On April 5, 2023, authorities responding to a brush fire in the US town of Robinson, Texas, made a horrifying discovery: a burnt body inside a large plastic storage container that was "dead beyond recognition".

But the officers weren't alone at the scene. A fluffy white dog sat nearby, "barking frantically" at police as they investigated the area.

"[The dog] refused to leave the area of the body, but also refused to allow police to capture it," read a press release from the local District Attorney's office.

That pup would go on to play a crucial role in solving the murder of his 26-year-old owner.

What happened to Mandy Rose Reynolds?

The day after their grim discovery, local police moved the body (which they were still yet to identify), but the dog refused to budge. A concerned citizen noticed him at the location, and notified animal control, who captured the pet and scanned his microchip.

He was a labradoodle named Titan, according to records — and his owner was one Mandy Rose Reynolds.