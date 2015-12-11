Image: Getty.

According to People magazine, Mandy Moore has written a petition requesting spousal support from her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams (not to be confused with Bryan Adams).

In the document the 31-year-old actress/singer explains her annual income is a quarter of Adams’ US$151,000 per month, and doesn’t cover her mortgage and insurance expenses — or the care of their eight(!) pets.

The couple were married for six years, announcing their separation in January. Though they don’t have children together they did adopt six cats and two dogs, which all currently live with Moore.

According to the petition, Adams — whose most recent work was a cover album of Taylor Swift‘s 1989 — had offered to take two of their cats, but this hasn’t eventuated.

One look at Moore’s Instagram tells you she adores Vincent, Jackson, Joni, Theo and co., but as you might imagine having full custody of eight fur-children has taken its toll on her life.

Hey, even having one animal to your name can do that. There are vet bills to be paid, food to be purchased, and lots of pats and snuggles to administer.

“Although I love our pets, it is overwhelming for me to take care of eight of them all of the time,” the Walk to Remember star writes in the petition. (Post continues after gallery.)

The many pets of Mandy Moore

“Without Ryan’s help caring for the house and our pets, I have not been able to work as much as I would like.”

Moore adds that she was forced to cancel a work commitment because her housekeeper fell ill and wasn’t able to care for the pets while she travelled.

TMZ reports she's requesting 41-year-old Adams pay her US$37,000 per month until their divorce is finalised, and asking he take four of the pets home immediately.

Evidently this, and Moore's request for general financial support, is the final issue standing in the way of the couple finalising their divorce.

Have you ever asked a former spouse to help you care for your pets?