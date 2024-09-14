American actress Mandy Moore — who is currently expecting her third child with musician Taylor Goldsmith — has had a difficult fertility journey.

When Mandy, 40, gave birth to first son, she received a rare diagnosis.

"I had no idea that I even had this condition until I got pregnant," the actress recently revealed to InStyle. "Then it wasn't until I had delivered my first child that I was diagnosed with ITP."

ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura) is a rare autoimmune disorder where a person's blood doesn't clot properly. This is because the immune system destroys the blood-clotting platelets, as per Better Health.

Mandy explained that she has the "idiopathic" version of the disorder, meaning she doesn't just have it in pregnancy, but in everyday life.

"I feel lucky that I've had doctors to help me with the diagnosis and understand what it means specifically in pregnancy, which I was most concerned about," she said. "And now, being on my third pregnancy, it means that I have to deliver my baby in a slightly different way than I had sort of expected and hoped for."

Mandy Moore's two sons, Gus (right) and Ozzie (left). Image: Instagram/@mandymooremm