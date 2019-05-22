"One by one, other family members and Martyn's friends arrived, and by that evening there was a group of 30 of us waiting for news," she said.

Hours later, a female police officer called them into a private room.

"She was crying as she told us Martyn didn't make it," Figen said. "My husband ended up comforting her."

The days that followed, needless to say, were a complete blur for Figen. She was surprised when one of Martyn's friends told her Martyn had known what he wanted his funeral to be like and had made a list on his laptop.

Sure enough, the document was there.

"Martyn had been convinced he wouldn't see his 30th birthday and he was right," Figen said.

Figen doesn't know why Martyn had a feeling his life would be short - but he'd written detailed instructions. He wanted a carriage with two white horses to carry his body, he wanted to be cremated rather than buried, and he wanted everyone to wear black "with something fabulous".

"Martyn had a set of pyjamas he kept at my house for when he slept over - a Mariah Carey T-shirt and comfy bottoms," Figen said. "I held them to my face and I started to cry because they smelled of him.

"I wanted so badly to keep them but as a last act of motherly love, I washed them so we could put him to rest in them."

Now, two years on, life for Figen has changed beyond all recognition.

"My job as a therapist died alongside him that day. I did it for 20 years and would not be able to ever offer any psychological support to anyone again.

"It's hard to take anyone else’s issues seriously since Martyn was blown up by a bomb, to put it very bluntly.

"I am so, so broken and damaged inside. I feel like I'm two halves of one person and I don't know how to reconcile being a therapist with being a grieving mum."

Martyn was someone who lived his life in all the colours of the rainbow. He loved Mariah Carey and the Spice Girls. He was obsessed with Manchester-based soap opera Coronation Street, and even had one of the characters tattooed on his leg. Many actors from the soap came to his funeral to pay their respects.

In 2016, a story about Martyn and Figen went viral. It is one of Figen's most cherished memories of her son.

"I'd set up a Christmas craft stall at the local market but I hadn't sold anything," Figen said. "I texted Martyn to say I was having a rough day and so he decided to do something about it."

Martyn, who was a big social media presence with a huge Twitter following, tweeted that he was sad because his mum was struggling to make sales.

His online plea caused a heap of people to jump online and buy the bears and keepsakes that she had knitted. "I was overjoyed," Figen said.

"After Martyn died, someone started a hashtag on Twitter, #BeMoreMartyn," Figen said. "He lived life to the full and embraced every moment. I hope other people are encouraged to do the same because you never know when it's going to be taken away from you."