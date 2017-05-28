Mum of Manchester victim relives the final moments before her daughter slipped away.

Georgina Callander, 18, was one of the first victims identified following the Manchester bombings at the Arianda Grande concert last week.

Now, her mother, Lesley Callander, has spoken about the anguish of trying to keep her daughter alive.

Georgina was a superfan. She had seen Grande live before, and had even met the superstar in person.

Her mum had dropped her at the concert last Sunday night, not knowing it would be the last time she’d see her daughter alive.

MY M&G PHOTOS CAM THEOUFH SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL A post shared by georgina ???? (@georgina.bethany) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

“She was on a stretcher and they were doing resuscitation,” Lesley from Lancashire in the UK reportedly told ITV News.

She had been searching desperately for Georgina after arriving at the Arena and hearing about the blast.