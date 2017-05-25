The Manchester bomber was scared of young women and girls. He was right to be.

It’s hard to find any type of rhyme or reason to what happened in Manchester this week. Probably because under normal circumstances, neither of those things can be applied to events as horrific as these.

There is no sense, no logic, no lens of regularity in which we can look through.

But for some reason or another, the 22-year-old terrorist who walked into Manchester Arena on Monday evening and detonated a nail bomb decided that evening and that concert and that crowd above all others was to be the one in which he made his statement to the world.

He decided that instead of attending an event filled predominantly with adults, a stadium filled with little girls, young women, mothers, aunts, fathers collecting their daughters, and young men enjoying the work of an inimitable 23-year-old woman would make for a better political statement. That people experiencing a night of unadulterated fun and energetic joy would shout his message to the world.

In some ways, he succeeded. His destruction wreaked the havoc he surely hoped for; his message of hatred broadcast across all corners of the globe.

But perhaps what he didn't account for on that final day of his life was that his last message to the world was actually this: that of the 7.5 billion people on earth, he was most afraid of those 21,000 people attending Monday night's concert. Of the 22 people he killed and the 112 he injured. Of the girls and women who were happy, confident, loving, energetic, and perhaps most significantly, part of something: a community.

And you know what? He was right to be afraid of those girls, those daughters and nieces and cousins and mothers and aunts and friends and coworkers and bosses.

He, along with all other terrorists out there who have ambitions of wreaking havoc and inciting violence on others, should be scared of little girls and young women - both those who were at Monday night's concert, and all of the others around the world that now stand in solidarity against them.