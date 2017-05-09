Four days after Melinda was found murdered, a disturbing 'confession' emerged online.

At 3am on April 28, 22-year-old Melinda Vasilije was found murdered in the apartment she shared with a friend in Kitchener, Ontario in Canada.

She had been stabbed multiple times in what police have called a “targeted” attack.

Four days after her death, on May 2, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Ager Hasan, allegedly posted a chilling “confession” to Reddit.

WATCH: A man purporting to be Melinda’s boyfriend has posted his version of her murder online. (Post continues after post).

According to The Independent, the post – titled ‘Wanted for Kitchener murder my side’ – included photographs of the couple and screenshots of what many believe to be their last text messages.

Police now believe Agar is responsible for Melinda’s death. They also think he has fled Canada and is on the run in the United States.