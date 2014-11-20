This man has a private message for his wife's delivery nurse.

Most people wouldn’t consider a maternity ward the ideal place to pick up women.

This guy clearly isn’t most people.

Obviously not adequately focussed on the task at hand, this ultimate catch of a husband got so distracted by the beauty of the nurse delivering his wife’s baby, that he couldn’t help but make a move.

He went straight to the Missed Connections section of Craigslist and posted an ambiguous (except not really) message.

There’s not really much to say except… Here is that message:

This is probably a long shot but you were the nurse taking care of my wife while she was having our baby. I enjoyed our eye contact and would really like to talk to you more. Maybe tomorrow I will be there most of the day and I will bump in to you in the hall way or see you at the nurse station.

Hey – you can’t pick who you love. Right? RIGHT?

