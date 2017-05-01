Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Mother’s married boyfriend allegedly killed her baby and ate pizza with the boy’s limp body in his arms.

Breaking- Bert Franklin – Tulsa dentist accused of murder in death of his mistress's baby – trial set for Sept. 25. @NEWS9 @NewsOn6Sports pic.twitter.com/grdYMqa5l4 — Adrianna Iwasinski (@AIwasinski) January 18, 2017

A US mother whose 19-month-old son was allegedly killed by her married boyfriend has spoken about the moment she realised her son seriously injured.

Roxanne Randall’s boyfriend, dentist Bert Franklin – father-of-four who kept his marital status from her – had been taking care of her son, Lincoln, in July last year when he allegedly attacked the toddler.

Police said Franklin dropped the boy on his head and kicked him.

In the surveillance footage captured at the house, Franklin can be seen with Lincoln’s limp body in his arms while eating a slice of pizza, People magazine reports.

Randall was upstairs at the time of the alleged attack and didn’t realise her son had been injured when she put him to bed that night.

During an interview with Dr Phil McGraw that airs in the US this week, the Oklahoma woman said she was awoken by sounds of the boy in distress.

“I woke up at [2 a.m.] to a sound; I thought Lincoln was coughing,” she told Dr Phil.

“I woke up and I just remember instantly thinking, ‘Oh, I knew it’ — he was sick.”

However, Lincoln was more than just sick. Randall got some medicine for the boy and found him “gurgling” and an ambulance was called.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, after suffering a fractured skull.

Franklin was later charged with murder and is in jail awaiting trial.

2. Hobart woman allegedly attacked, set on fire by boyfriend is responding to sound for the first time.

Just In>> "

Hobart woman Nicole Evans set on fire now responding sound

" https://t.co/13NDcRzyd6 — Ubertr0_n Nub (@Ubertr0_nNub) April 30, 2017

A young Hobart woman whose boyfriend allegedly doused her in accelerant and set her on fire is responding to sound and moving her limbs, her family says.

Nicole Evans, 20, was flown to Melbourne in a critical condition early on Tuesday and will require “many months” of treatment.

For now, she remains an induced coma in The Alfred hospital with burns to more than 50 per cent of her body, AAP reports. According to her friend, Leslie Chambers, she has improved slightly.

“I am pleased to be able to report – having just been speaking with Nicole ‘s mother – that she is responding to sound and moving her limbs,” Chambers wrote on a Go Fund Me page set up for Ms Evans on Sunday.

“Her eyes are also moving under her eyelids. Her immediate family are relieved to witness this progress.”

The GoFundMe page had raised almost $22,000 of its $50,000 goal by Sunday night.

It’s alleged Matthew John Davey, 34, doused her with an accelerant and set her alight in a backyard shed.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm and other matters and has been remanded in custody to appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania on June 13.

3. President Donald Trump has snubbed the annual White House Correspondents’ dinner.

Instead of attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Trump sh*t on the media pic.twitter.com/3e3OUoMs5D — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 30, 2017

Donald Trump has become the first US president to skip the annual media-organisated White House Correspondents’ dinner in 36 years.

Without Trump, who scheduled a rally instead to mark his 100th day in office, the usually celebrity-filled soiree hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association took a more sober turn, even as it pulled in top journalists and Washington insiders.

Most of Trump’s administration also skipped the event in solidarity with the president, who has repeatedly accused the press of mistreatment. The president used his campaign-style gathering to again lambaste the media, AAP reports.

“I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away,” he told a crowd in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, calling out The New York Times, CNN and MSNBC by name.