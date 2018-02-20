1. A 28-year-old husband-to-be has died in a tragic paragliding accident just three months before he was to marry.

A 28-year-old Auckland man has died paragliding just seven weeks after becoming engaged to his childhood sweetheart.

Josh Tingey, a sports fan and passionate paraglider, was on his second flight of the day when he crashed into a rock on the side of Mount Maunganui on Saturday, The New Zealand Herald reports.

Civil Aviation and Victim Support are currently investigating the cause of the crash, though it's believed he had been paragliding for more than three years.

Tingey and his partner of eight years Bex Wootton were engaged less than two months ago. In 2016, the couple were won a TVNZ reality show called Our First Home, taking away $100,000 after renovating a house Tingey's parents had bought for them. They were planning to marry in May.

Fellow pilot Dave Show told the Bay of Plenty Times before the tragedy unfolded, Tingey was "smiling and happy" and having a "great flight".

His mother, Theresa, also told the Bay Of Plenty Times her family were holidaying in Utah when they were told of their son's death, adding her son, a surveyor, was a keen sportsman who enjoyed tennis, hockey, water skiing and snow skiing.

"He was all go and all stop, with nothing in-between. He never wasted a moment of his life," she said.

2. So, President Donald Trump is now going after Oprah Winfrey.