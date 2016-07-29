Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Man charged after hitting 10-month-old with mobile phone and repeatedly pricking him with safety pin while on Sydney train.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 10-month-old baby boy while on a Sydney train in full view of other passengers was on parole for six previous assaults, a court has heard.

The man was arrested after witnesses saw him allegedly assaulted the boy while they were travelling northbound towards Sydney from the Central Coast on Tuesday night. Police arrested him after passengers rang Triple-0 when witnesses claimed he was pushing safety pins into the hysterical baby and hitting him with a mobile phone.

'Don't be a bystander': Baby 'repeatedly assaulted' on Sydney train journey https://t.co/5c9UrpyEPl — The Age (@theage) July 28, 2016

A police statement of facts, reported by News Limited claims the man tried to prick the baby around the ears with a safety pin.

“Between Central and Woy Woy the accused was seen to utilise a safety pin to repeatedly prick the child around the ear and neck region, in an attempt to pierce the ear of the child,” the police facts read.

“Throughout the journey the accused was also seen to hit the child in the head multiple times with his mobile phone. During the trip the child was dropped on the ground of the train, landing on his head.

“The child appeared distressed and was crying hysterically and the accused and (the child’s mother) told the child to ‘shut up’.”

The man, refused bail, called out to the child’s mother as he was being led into custody: “I love you, I will call you as soon as I can.”

2. 15-year-old gang raped at party in Sydney.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three teenage boys at a party in Western Sydney. https://t.co/kiMqvapJ0e — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) July 28, 2016

A teenage girl has been allegedly gang raped by three teenage boys at a party in Western Sydney.

The attack allegedly in Mount Druitt at a friend of the girl’s home occurred in May.

Three teenagers have been arrested over the alleged rape of the 15-year-old. A 15-year-old boy was arrested a day after the rape and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with person aged 14-16 reports The Daily Telegraph.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday. A second 17-year-old, on bail for unrelated offences, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company and breaching bail.