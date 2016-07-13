This woman has Pokemon Go to thank for catching her cheating boyfriend.

Pokemon Go has barely been out a week and the game has already prompted a husband to ignore his wife in labour, a man to get himself fired, calculating thieves to rob teenagers, and a 19-year-old to stumble upon a dead body.

Now one Pokemon trainer is claiming the game helped his girlfriend catch him cheating on her.

According to the New York Post, Evan Scribner is blaming the app’s geo-location feature for making him single.

Scribner said he was fooling around with his ex-girlfriend in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. (Note the lack of a mention that this was his first mistake because cheating = not cool.)

While in the neighbourhood, he fired up the Pokemon Go app to catch some creatures.