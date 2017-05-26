He thought he'd bought his girlfriend a beautiful bunch of flowers. He was mistaken.

Prepare yourselves for one of the best examples of people trying hard, but failing spectacularly in recent memory.

A man in the US is going viral after a his sweet gesture took a turn for the hilarious.

In an attempt to pull off what we can only assume was meant to be a romantic move of Ryan Gosling proportions, the boyfriend gifted his girlfriend with a beautiful bunch of purple ‘flowers’.

There was just one problem. They weren’t flowers.

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jLu7GKxWN9 — jay ???? (@JayJailyn) May 22, 2017

“My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it’s lettuce,” the bemused recipient shared to her Twitter followers.

Judging by the look on her boyfriend’s face, there was absolutely no chance he knew he’d actually purchased edible leaves, and not an exotic bouquet.

But considering my partner refuses to buy me flowers as they’ll “just die anyway”, I’d happily take this bunch of lettuce any day.