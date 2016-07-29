What the Mamamia team wore to the office this week.

The novelty of winter is starting to wear off. The excitement at being able to wear last year’s favourite oversized coat is quickly being replaced with a desire to permanently stay in PJs.
Here’s what some of the Mamamia staff have been wearing to work this week in a bid to stop winter from ruining out style.
Millie, Strategy and Integration Manager.
Cardigan: Scanlan Theodore, $500
Boots: Gorman, a few seasons ago.
"My favourite item I wore today were my colourful wheels. It doesn't matter whats happening from ankles up, because no one looks past them. I usually wear all black with them, just to make sure I don't hurt eyes."
Image: Supplied.