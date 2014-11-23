Tracey Spicer's armpit hair might start a revolution.

This week on the Mamamia OutLoud podcast…

Topic #1: Tracey Spicer’s armpit hair

Newsreader Tracey Spicer talks about why she decided to take her make-up and clothes off in front of 1 million people on the internet (check out her amazing Ted Talk) and how the world treats her now she doesn’t blow-dry her hair. She’s ditched the fake tan, stopped shaving,and proven how much more productive you can be if you refuse the hour-long glamour routine.

Mia Freedman, Tracey Spicer, Kate Leaver.

Topic #2: Even depressed mothers love their kids and how dare you suggest otherwise

Jamila Rizvi steps in to help us defend mothers who live with depression, after former ALP politician Mark Latham wrote a scathing, dangerous column attacking journalist Lisa Pryor for taking anti-depressants.

Topic #3: The one where Rosie Waterland can’t stop sex-bragging

Rosie Waterland has a dramatic Public Service Announcement: She’s having sex with the man she loves three times a day and everyone in her world needs to deal with it.

What to do, now you know we have a fabulous podcast?

1. Listen to the episode right here, right now:

2. Like us on Facebook for updates.

3. Subscribe to us on iTunes.

4. Get us on any device, smartphone or tablet with Stitcher Radio.

5. Tell everyone you’ve ever known.