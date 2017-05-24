We know who the Manchester suicide bomber is. Mamamia will not be naming him.

In the wake of 22 people losing their lives, and while 59 others recover in hospital from serious injuries, Mamamia has made the decision to not publish the man’s name who was so callously responsible.

This story is not his.

We don’t want to know the name of the man who stood in the middle of a crowd full of kids and exploded a bomb.

We do not care about his motivation. We don’t care about his cause. There is nothing worth knowing about why a person would do that.

What we will say is that the suspected bomber is a 22-year-old male. Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the attack.

The Greater Manchester Police also executed warrants in the districts of Whalley Range and Fallowfield, 5km south of the Manchester city centre, where a controlled explosion took place.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called the attack - the deadliest in Britain for 12 years - "sickening cowardice" targeting "defenceless children and young people".