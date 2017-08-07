In terms of working hours, it’s still common practice for women to drop back from full-time to part-time work after having children. Someone needs to do all that extra cooking and cleaning, and to be available to ferry the kids around – and more often than not, that’s mum.

According to Mamamia’s research, 90 per cent of women without children in the workforce work more than 30 hours a week. However, only 60 per cent of those who have children work more than 30 hours a week.

The big problem is that these part-time mum jobs aren’t necessarily as fulfilling as the full-time ones.

“To get a part-time job, I am in a job that needs an HSC, despite me having a Masters degree and more than a decade of experience in my chosen field. My full-time supervisor is a decade younger than me and a lot less experienced. I find myself saving her neck more times that I care to remember and having her take the glory for that. Disillusioned!”

So is it possible for mothers to find jobs that will allow them to be there for their children but also let them make use of their skills? Victoria Stuart and Stephanie Reuss think so. Their business, Beam, is focused on finding flexible, part-time jobs for experienced professionals who are also parents.

“I think we’re actually on the precipice of change,” Stuart tells Mamamia.

“There is an incredible pool of talent out there who are highly skilled and wanting these career-worthy part-time opportunities. There are quite a few businesses out there who understand that this pool of talent exists. There are also a lot of businesses who have their head in the sand about how incredible this pool of talent is that they’re missing out on.”

Reuss says there are opportunities with small businesses who are just starting to take off.

“In many cases, they don’t need someone in there 80 hours a week,” she explains. “It actually makes a huge amount of sense for their budget to say, ‘I need a marketing capability in my business but I actually only need them two days a week. I need finance, but I need three days a week.’”

Meanwhile, Aiying Law started up the business mumandworking in Australia to help parents find flexible work. She likes to challenge people’s idea of “flexible”.

“People say it almost like a little banner – ‘I need flexible work’ – but I think it’s more helpful to say, ‘Let’s sit down and see how we could make it work,’” she tells Mamamia.

“For example, shift work is completely inflexible in some ways, but it’s one of those options that works really well for parents. We challenge parents to think about different things – franchise options, new businesses.”