The Mamamia team asked each other 6 questions. Let the oversharing begin.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that nothing brightens your day quite like sharing candid, funny conversations with friends.

It's also true that nothing kick starts a chat quite like pulling out the conversation cards.

You may think you know all there is to know about your friends, but once you whip those cards out you'll be met with a raft of funny, surprising stories and honest opinions that may have never found their way to the table any other way.

This is why Mamamia has partnered with Riccadonna to create a conversation card game called 100 Timeless Talks in celebration of the brand's first 100 years of Italian excellence.

The game features 100 questions spanning 10 different categories and takes all the pressure off so you can enjoy reconnecting with yourself and your friends again. Especially after so many of us have spent months in lockdown.

Riccadonna is a firm favourite of Australian Sparkling Wine lovers and invites others to celebrate everyday moments with effortless elegance and style. So, when we found out we'd be working with them for this special project, to say we were excited would be a bit of an understatement.

Here, five members of the Mamamia team have taken the 100 Timeless Talks card game for a spin, answering six unique questions and surprising each other with their very candid answers.

What is your favourite occasion to enjoy Riccadonna Sparkling Wine?

Emily: “It’s the perfect after-work drink on a Friday night with your colleagues to celebrate getting through another big week.”

Katie: “I love to have a glass when it’s provided at a party. It's the perfect way to celebrate something special.”

Lucy: “My favourite place to enjoy a sparkling wine is on a picnic rug in the park with my girlfriends.”

Kee: “It’s my go-to Christmas and holiday drink when I’m celebrating with my family. It really makes those occasions special especially when we have not seen each other much during the year.”

Laura: "When I’m out for dinner with friends, ordering a glass of sparkling is the perfect way to kick off the night. Also, a glass of Riccadonna Sparkling Wine at home can make even a night on the couch feel special, especially when paired with your favourite movie.”

Image: Supplied.