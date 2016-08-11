Malia Obama was photographed at Lollapalooza smoking...something.

Malia Obama, 18, has been caught acting like an 18-year-old. In a video, published by Radar Online, the United State’s first daughter is seen smoking… something.
The video was captured at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago last month and while Radar alleges what Obama is seen puffing on is marijuana, there is really no way to be sure.
18-year-old narc Jerrdin Selwyn told Radar that Obama was smoking while dancing during Bryson Tiller’s set on July 31.
“I caught Malia smoking pot and I have the pictures to prove it,” Selwyn said. “You could smell the marijuana smoke.”