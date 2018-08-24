This is what Malcolm Turnbull's last night of being Prime Minister looked like.

As Scott Morrison begins his first moments as Australia’s next Prime Minister, we now know the grim way Malcolm Turnbull spent his last night as Australia’s 29th Prime Minister.

As Turnbull makes his resignation speech, Liberal MP Craig Laundy has given us an insight into exactly what transpired.

And as you might have guessed, there was a lot of drinking involved.

“I was with him last night,” said the MP, speaking to Kyle and Jackie O this Friday morning.

“We were having some glasses of red wine and champagne. He’s shattered basically, I would say.”

Joking back, Sandilands claimed he was “on the piss with the PM” and “going out on a blinder”.

The time is 12:50pm on August 24, 2018 and the Prime Minister-designate of Australia is Scott Morrison. — The Australian PM is (@WhoIsPM) August 24, 2018