On January 9, 2000, the critically acclaimed series, Malcolm in the Middle aired it’s very first episode.

The sitcom, starring Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, was a beloved family-friendly television show that had households around the world in stiches with its relatable storylines.

From trips to the water park to plenty of high school crushes, Malcolm, his parents Lois and Hal, and three brothers Francis, Reese and Dewey could keep us entertained for hours.

Sadly the show ended in 2006 after seven seasons, but the reruns continue to play today.

Here’s what the cast has been up to since.

Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz not only played the main role as Malcolm but at the height of his acting career in the early 00s, Muniz was considered one of the most well-known child actors of his time. Starring in films such as Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and the voice of the zebra in Racing Stripes, every teenage girl adored him.