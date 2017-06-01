Flight MH128, bound for Kuala Lumpur left Melbourne at 11:11pm and reached 6400 feet before turning around and landing at Tullamarine Airport 11:41pm.

“We believe that the actions of the passengers and crew were heroic,” Victoria Police superintendent Tony Langdon told reporters on Thursday.

“They managed to calm the situation, allow the aircraft to return safely and we can’t commend them highly enough.”

Supt Langdon said at least one passenger was involved in restraining the man.

He said the incident was not terror-related, and the man was known to police due to his history of mental illness.

Supt Langdon said the man was carrying an electronic device that police quickly realised was not a bomb.

“He had a piece of equipment which, for all intents and purposes is something that everybody would be carrying around on a daily basis,” he said.

Former AFL player Andrew Leoncelli, who was on board, told Fairfax the man screamed: “I’ve got a bomb and I’m going to f***ing blow the plane up” before flight attendants and other passengers tackled and restrained him.

Victoria Police has issued a statement about the incident, confirming they were called to Tullamarine Airport after a “request for assistance” from the airline.