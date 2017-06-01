A Malaysia Airlines plane was forced to return to Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport less than 30 minutes into a flight after a passenger allegedly tried to enter the cockpit, claiming to have explosives.
Passengers subdued a Melbourne man who claimed to have explosives and tried to move towards the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur.
The 25-year-old Dandenong man is in police custody after he disrupted the flight 30 minutes after it took off from Tullamarine Airport late on Wednesday night.
Aircraft involved in #MH128 attempted hijacking event near Melbourne, AU was a Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330 with registration 9M-MTI.
— Brendan Grainger (@S118869) May 31, 2017
Other passengers subdued the attacker and an overweight landing was performed on RWY16. The aircraft is isolated at taxiway ‘K’. https://t.co/OrTNUmaBoG
— Brendan Grainger (@S118869) May 31, 2017