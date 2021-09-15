'I attempted a craft challenge on the set of Making It Australia. It... didn’t end well.'

I think we can all agree the last 18 months have been... a lot.

We've spent months cooped up inside our homes, we've missed out on countless events, and we've spent far too much time talking about Tiger King.

But there have been a few positives.

With so much extra time, people are crafting now more than ever before. We've seen it all: colouring in, crocheting, sequin art, pottery, and so much more.

And that's where Making It Australia comes in.

Watch a teaser for Making It Australia below.



Video via Channel 10.

The new reality competition show, which premieres on Channel 10 on Wednesday, is based on the popular American version of the show, which is hosted by Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

And you can bet that the Australian version is just as wholesome.

Hosted by comedians Susie Youssef and Harley Breen, Making It Australia features 13 of Australia's best Makers, as they compete in challenges using skills such as sewing, woodworking, carving, and crocheting.

Judged by Game of Thrones production designer Deborah Riley and renowned paper engineer Benja Harney, the Makers will compete for the chance to earn the title of 'Master Maker' as well as the top prize of $100,000.

Earlier this year, I was invited to the set of Making It Australia to take on my very own craft challenge.

And look, it didn't exactly end well.

The challenge.

After arriving at the set of Making It Australia in a picturesque barn in Sydney's northwest, we were challenged to make a creative headpiece in just 60 minutes.

My aim was to create a colourful flower crown, much like Florence Pugh's May Queen costume in Midsommar.

My challenge inspiration was Florence Pugh's May Queen costume in Midsommar. Image: A24.