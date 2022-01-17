﻿﻿TRIED & TESTED: "These are my 4 non-negotiables for any makeup routine."

If there’s anything I’ve learnt over the last 4 months of Sydney’s lockdown, it’s that my everyday makeup routine does not need to be overly complicated and can be simplified to just a few basic steps.

At first, cutting back may seem impossible (especially when there's so much information out there about how you approximately need 150 products to complete your routine) but I've quickly learned that the easiest way to get the balance right is deciding what products are non-negotiable and totally essential, and which are not.

The easiest way to figure this out is to ask yourself: what's actually necessary for my skin to look and feel good?

To show you exactly how I've simplified my routine, here are my 4 non-negotiable steps that I always consider whenever I’m getting ready for the day, regardless of whether I’m heading into the office, breakfast with my friends or going away with my husband.

1. Skincare matters.

Investing in a solid skincare regime has meant that I don’t need to spend too much time worrying about perfecting my makeup.

It’s a win-win in my eyes. When my skincare products do their job, it makes applying my makeup so much easier and I’ve seen such a huge difference when I skip a step in my skincare routine.

It’s taken me a while to really hone in on what works for my own skin, but gosh does it feel good when everything I use just WORKS.

I often tell myself that if I can follow my skincare routine, which also includes removing makeup and using quality ingredients that my skin can tolerate, then I’m better off for it.

This also includes using SPF 50 every single day, and remembering to reapply throughout the day if I know I’m going to go outside or sit by a window while working.

2. Lip Balm.

Lip balm, lip balm, lip balm.

Full disclaimer: I am the human embodiment of that meme about that girl who has a handbag lip balm, car lip balm, bedside table lip balm, and well, you get my drift...

I don’t know about anyone else, but this is the one step that I absolutely cannot go without. Why? My lips can often get quite dry especially if I forget to drink enough water.

My go-to is Blistex's Lip Conditioner SPF 30. I remember carrying this little pot of goodness throughout high school. I’d often sneak it into my mum’s shopping trolley in the hope that she wouldn’t notice.

It includes broad spectrum high sun protection SPF 30 – which yes, is required, even on our lips – so I find myself applying at the beginning of my routine because this gives it about 20 minutes to settle before my face sees any type of sun exposure, and at the end to make myself feel finished and ready.