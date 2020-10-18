2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year, so Magic Mike Live is coming to Australia to save us all.





Can you think of anything we deserve more, after the mess that has been 2020, than Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live show arriving in Australia?

Didn't think so.

Thankfully, in what is undoubtedly the best news of the year, Magic Mike Live will premiere in Sydney's Entertainment Quarter on December 17, ensuring we round out 2020 with... well, a lot of fun.

Magic Mike Live is coming to Australia.



Video via Supplied.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a 360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Basically, it sounds SO GOOD.

In news that will come at precisely no surprise to all of us, Australians really loved the Magic Mike movies.

"The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and travelling around Australia. The fact that it's actually happening now is mind-blowing to me," Tatum said, announcing the Australian show.

"The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be and I can't wait for our fans in Australia to see what we've created especially for them."

Image: Supplied.