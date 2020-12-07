SNEAK PEEK: 5 things you need to know about Magic Mike Live.

When it comes to putting on a show, Magic Mike Live brings a little something extra to the table.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a wild, immersive live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies of the same name. It's fun, it's funny, and it's basically one huge unforgettable night out with some twists you won't see coming.

We're pretty lucky because it's coming to Australia this December, kicking off in Sydney, followed by Melbourne in June and other cities to be announced later.

So, without further ado, here are five things you need to know about Magic Mike Live that will convince you to book those tickets ASAP.

1. It's arriving just in time for Christmas, as if we ordered it from Santa...

Magic Mike Live Australia officially kicks off on Thursday, December 17 at Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, which means that snapping up a ticket doubles as both a Christmas present to yourself and the chance the kick up your heels and catch up with friends after an incredibly tough year.

Many of us have spent this year locked away indoors, living with stress and worry and only being able to see the faces of our loved ones via a Zoom screen. This is your chance to take a break, reconnect with your friends and remind yourself of the magic that comes from watching a live performance. It's practically a glass of champagne for your soul.

2. It's not just about looks, these performers are extremely talented.