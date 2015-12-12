"I used a magic spell to make men fall in love with me."

I thought casting love spells would bring me a man. Instead, it taught me an important lesson.

I stared into my own eyes of my reflection in the shiny rose quartz sitting on top of my phone. I needed to concentrate. The pink tea light next to me flickered back and forth, distracting me from my target.

I shook it out of my head and turned back to the quartz, beginning the chant I memorised from my spell book:

“Crystal power, reach out to Barry and tickle his ear. Give him this message. Call me. Call me. Call me within five minutes.”

I repeated the mantra in a whisper:

“Call me. Call me. Call me within five minutes. Call me. Call me. Call me within five minutes.”

After quietly concentrating on the quartz for another few minutes, I said the closing line: So mote it be. Then I turned away and let the candle burn out while I read a book on the couch.

This wasn’t the first time I’d mystically tried to get in touch with Barry, my crush from high school, nor was he the first (or the last) guy to fall prey to my attempted love spells.

I carved names into candles with a wish for a date hidden underneath; I burned shells full of spices and herbs to attract my soul mate; I even slept with a charm in my pillow, written in essential oil on parchment paper, attempting to have someone dream about me.

I probably would’ve written it in blood if I wasn’t afraid of poking myself with a needle. After first being obsessed with guys, I was secondly obsessed with love spells.

I’ll spoil the fun for you now: none of them worked. Well, not that I know of, at least. I did attempt to cast a love spell on a friend of mine, who ended up being into me maybe six years later but it never went further than a mutual attraction and appreciation.