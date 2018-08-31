1. Maggie Varcoe, the sister of Collingwood star Travis Varcoe, dies after football injury.



Maggie Varcoe, the sister of Collingwood star Travis Varcoe, has died four days after she sustained a head injury during a football game.

The 27-year-old was admitted to hospital on Sunday after she accidentally clashed heads with a teammate while playing for Angle Vale Football Club in an Adelaide Football League women’s grand final.

Maggie reportedly walked off the ground after the on-field collision but collapsed in the changerooms and was in a coma at the Royal Adelaide Hospital before dying on Thursday.

Varcoe returned to Melbourne to address his teammates on Tuesday before flying back to Adelaide late on Wednesday to keep vigil by Maggie’s bedside.

News of her death was confirmed in a Facebook post by Angle Vale on Thursday evening.

“Maggie you were a much loved member of our women’s team who all idolised you both on and off the field,” it read.

“Your infectious smile and kind nature will be truly missed around the club you chose to call home. We will do whatever we can to support the Varcoe family and the AVFC family who are all deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

Leo Sloane. Maggie Varcoe. What a horrible few days for the football fraternity. My heart breaks for both families. As a community, let’s wrap our collective arms around them. #RIPLeo #RIPMaggie — Alex Oates (@AlexJOates11) August 30, 2018

Adelaide Football League CEO John Kernahan told The Advertiser that he was shocked by the news.

“Like everyone in the football community, we are devastated at the tragic loss of Margaret following what appears to have been a freak accident on Sunday,” Kernahan told the newspaper.

“Margaret received the best medical attention, both at the ground and at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and our thanks go to all the medical professionals who did so much for her.

“We have been in constant contact with the Angle Vale Football Club and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to the Varcoe family, Margaret’s friends and teammates. She was a talented, spirited and passionate young woman who absolutely loved her footy.