By ABC NEWS.

Australian actor Maggie Kirkpatrick, who starred in the popular 1980s television drama Prisoner, has been cleared of indecently assaulting a young fan in the 1980s.

Kirkpatrick was found guilty in August of two counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency against a 14-year-old girl in 1984.

She had been given an 18-month community corrections order, placed on the sex offender register for eight years and was required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Judge Geoffrey Chettle set aside the conviction and dismissed all three charges today.

He was not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt, the court said.

Outside the court, Ms Kirkpatrick thanked her supporters and said she did not feel any anger.

“I simply want to thank my legal team, my beautiful family and the hundreds of fans and members of the acting fraternity who have stood by me for the last two years,” he said.

“It’s been rather difficult, but I am very happy with the result.”

ABC/AAP

This post originally appeared on ABC Online.