Troy's Married At First Sight vows were a tad too beautiful. Now, he's been badly busted.

"I promise not only to listen, but to hear, not only to be honest but to trust, and not only to love but to be loved. I am excited to build our lives together, with a love that will grow with each passing day.

"It is said that love makes the impossible possible. I am already thinking about forever. A forever with you that is about mutual respect, support and love."

Which, is all well and good, if he hadn't COMPLETELY RIPPED HIS VOWS STRAIGHT OFF OF THE INTERNET.

Yep, a little basic Googling reveals that Troy appears to have pulled bits and pieces of his vows from a web page aptly named, '100 Wedding Vows For Him'.

To be fair, we're not entirely sure what Troy was supposed to do when he was told he would be writing his own vows for a woman he had never actually met.

It's not as if he has any... shared memories with Ashley to draw upon. And the phrase, "I'll never forget the moment we met.... just now... on our wedding day... in front of all these cameras", doesn't really scream romance.

Listen to Clare and Jessie Stephens discuss Troy, in all his tooth-brushing vow-stealing glory, on our MAFS podcast.

We're also not entirely positive the producers didn't thrust these plagiarised vows into his hands five seconds before showtime as part of some sort of evil reality TV plan to embarrass him in front of the entire nation.