Just 21 hilarious reactions to last night's chaotic Married At First Sight reunion.

Goodness.

Part one of the long-awaited Married At First Sight reunion aired last night and somehow, despite knowing it would be a complete and utter s***show, we were still... shocked by just how much of a s***show it was.

There were walkouts and literal violence.

It was... terrible. Which in the context of MAFS, means it was totally epic.

Watch: How well do Cam and Jules know each other? Post continues below video.

As always, the people watching at home responded to the mess with memes and reaction posts that are just as entertaining as the show, without that weird feeling of 'holy s***, this show is totally unethical and I actually feel a bit bad about watching it'.

(That can't be just me, right???)

So, without further ado, enjoy the lols: