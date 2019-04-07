Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “He’s going to wish he was never born.” The MAFS reunion we’ve all been waiting for.



Tonight is the night, people.

Ready yourselves, because on Sunday night’s first installment of the Married at First Sight two-part finale, we’re getting the MAFS reunion we’ve all been waiting for.

So far, we’ve only been given a sneak peek of what this evening’s reunion dinner party will bring, but it includes former contestant Elizabeth saying Sam’s “going to wish he was never born” and honestly, that’s enough for us.

The two-part season finale will bring back past contestants from this year’s series, bringing them face-to-face with their former fake spouses.

Among those returning are Elizabeth, Sam, Ines and Cyrell, and we are far too keen for the drama to kick off.

See you there.

Check out the MAFS finale trailer below, post continues after video.

2. Um. The Spice Girl world tour might be canned after Mel B announced she had a fling with Geri.

Spice Girls fans have been waiting for the infamous 90s girl group to finally get around to doing their world tour for years. But thanks to Mel B (Scary Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), the tour might be off.

For those not across the latest Spice Girls news, last week, Mel B told Piers Morgan during an interview that she and Geri had a one night stand when they were band mates back in the day.