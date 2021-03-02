The Twins recap Married at First Sight: How was any of that... allowed.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It's time for nine couples to move in together, and Gladys Berejiklian, we have questions.

Just to clarify, this show was being filmed at a time when MPs were being fired for visiting holiday houses. Meanwhile, 18 random people (none of whom wear masks or appear to sanitise regularly) are moving into the same building for no reason.

You know what's not COVID-safe? Yelling (AKA projecting spit droplets) in a poor ventilated apartment for weeks on end, after having attended a wedding, and a honeymoon, all filmed by a camera crew who have been in contact with even more strangers at other fake weddings.

"We must find him. And stop him." You know what’s also not COVID-safe? Affairs.

But we digress.

Samantha clearly got the... memo... about the pandemic and is moving in by herself.

"Maybe I misheard..." But before long Cameron arrives (where have you been and did you check in using the Service NSW app?) and they proceed to have the pettiest fight about whose fault it is that they’ve been married for less than a week and aren’t speaking.