The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The phone call that confirms everything.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

It's the morning of the final dinner party and, yeah. All the wives have woken their husbands up before dawn to tell them about Samantha's gossip at the girls' night.

"THEN WOT HAPPENED."

In case you forgot (lol no one forgot) Samantha told Melissa that she spoke to Bryce's best friend on the outside and he does indeed have a secret girlfriend and her name is bleep.

When Alana tells Jason he is taken aback.

He says he feels "lied to" by Bryce and if everyone could just have a moment of silence for Jason that would be appreciated.

Oh.

It's Belinda. And she's wearing her sister's jumpsuit. That her sister wore when she was 13. Because she's had sex with Patrick. And we fail to see how those two things are related but yes okay continue.

Patrick warms to Belinda as a seven-year-old gymnast about to do her floor routine and thinks he might tell her he loves her.

"She really likes cartwheels AND the splits."