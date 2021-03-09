The Twins recap Married at First Sight: We're kind of... into this cheating scandal.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open with the narrator telling us that Jason has been hailed the 'King of Intimacy' and no he hasn't.

No one ever said that.

All that happened was that Alana casually mentioned at the Commitment Ceremony that Jason made her orgasm during sex, and the standards of this show are so abysmally low that he's now classified as a 'king'.

But across the hallway, there's drama in Bryce and Melissa's apartment. You see, Bryce has angrily walked out. When he returns, we learn the reason for his tantrum: Yes, he asked Melissa what she was going to wear. And, yes, she said 'clothes'.

He says she was "acting like a smartarse," and that hurt his feelings and sir all you've done is insult this woman for two weeks straight and now you're choosing to be offended by her giving you a straight answer to a question.

As they continue to go around in circles, we decide that when people are having fights like this, there’s only one explanation: tiredness. They are children, and they are tired. Mostly because their beds are in the middle of the apartment and there are no doors.

Can we at least get like a double bed in here?