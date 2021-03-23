The Twins recap Married at First Sight: Booka just learned how much her husband dislikes her.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

We open on Melissa muttering, "It's all moving so quick," and yes we guess time goes quickly when you're being repeatedly traumatised.

But for our newer couples, the trauma hasn't happened (yet).

Johnny and Kerry learn that it's their Intimacy Week and ugh no one cares just take us straight to the unsolicited feedback that makes everyone cry.

Johnny gets very excited in his genital region, and starts taking his pants off in anticipation. But the first task is to laugh nonstop for five minutes. Johnny doesn't understand, and so listens to the instructions more carefully, to see if maybe he missed the part where Alessandra tells him to insert his penis. Into the vagina. Which is what he thought intimacy was.

Alessandra has really f**ked me over?? We then find ourselves in Beck and Jake's apartment and like no offence but you should not, legally, be around each other. You both need to go home. But mostly Jake. Because Beck appears to quite like the dinner parties and honestly good for her.

They're still fighting, and Beck tells the camera "I am sorry Jake takes things the wrong way". For example, when she called Jake boring, he didn't become less boring he just said she was being rude which Beck didn't at all appreciate.