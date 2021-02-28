The Twins recap Married at First Sight: When you see your match and can't stop crying.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

There are more weddings and how can that be.

It's the middle of a pandemic and we don't want to speak out of turn but we believe there were perhaps more fake weddings in Australia in 2020 than real ones.

The experts decide their next victim is Belinda, a woman who is at once introduced as a door-to-door saleswoman AND a ballerina, which is unexpected.

Such a diverse skill set <3 She's deeply insecure about her appearance, and hasn't been in a relationship before. Luckily, expert Alessandra assures her, "there's nothing particularly strange or weird [about your face]," and honestly the quality of counselling on this show is second to none.

After precisely no deliberation, the experts decide to match Belinda with Patrick, a man who says he doesn't have a lot of confidence with women and appears to sleep in his living room.

Sir. Where are literally any of your things. It's not the worst match we've ever seen but holy no Mel is excited to talk about Russell.