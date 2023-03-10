To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married At First Sight Australia has been one heck of an emotional rollercoaster.

So far we've had multiple cheating scandals, partner swaps, intruder brides and grooms, a tear-jerking letter that stopped the married couples in their tracks and now... another partner swap.

But this time, it's by the expert's design.

As reported by Daily Mail Australia, it's looking like the reality TV show will include a new experiment in the coming weeks where couples will swap partners.

The new pairs will live in the same apartment and share a bed for three days.

The task, according to the experts, is to "get people out of their comfort zone". Some brides and grooms will refuse to take part but according to sources, some will lean into it.

One of the show's relationship experts, John Aiken, told Daily Mail Australia that some relationships would break under the pressure.

"We’re constantly trying to throw challenges at the couples that they may experience in the real world, but in a very condensed short period of time – eight weeks," he explained. "This series, we've got a couple of key challenges of which I think really test the couples, and really take 'em out of the comfort zone."