"Let's make this clear": Martha Kalifatidis has a message for people trolling her about her hair.

Martha Kalifatidis doesn't care about being ‘pretty’.

It's something the MAFS star wants to make clear to her 588,000 Instagram followers after a recent haircut caused "so much commotion" online.

In case you missed it, Martha, who has regularly changed her hairstyle in the past, shared a photo of her short blonde bob to Instagram last week.

In a post on her Instagram stories on Thursday, Martha asked her followers what they thought of her new look.

Image: [email protected]__k

She later shared a screenshot showing that 35,380 people voted that they "loved" it, while 41,585 said it was "not a vibe".

"It's official. I gotta shave my head," she joked at the poll.

Image: [email protected]__k