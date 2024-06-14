Two months on from the MAFS finale, mum and dad are fighting.

We reached out to both Timothy and Lucinda for comment.

Timothy didn't wish to respond but Lucinda told us that she respects "Tim's need for unfollowing me and I've expressed to him that my arms and doors are always open."

Back in May, we spoke to Timothy about how often he caught up with his ex-bride.

"We see each other, I wouldn't say all the time but we went out to dinner two weeks ago. We're catching up next Saturday up in Brisbane — our paths cross every couple of weeks," he told Mamamia.

What went wrong? What started this feud? Why am I so attached to my parasocial mum and dad I met on TV?

Australia fell in love with Lucinda and Timothy on the 2024 season of Married at First Sight. She was the ying to his yang, as the twosome managed to balance each other out between Lucinda's openness with her emotions and Timothy's off-and-on emotional repression.

They became the voice of reason among a cast of particularly loose brides and grooms. Timothy's penchant for stirring up drama in each episode was phenomenal viewing, as was Lucinda's hilarious musings about life and relationships.

Lucinda and Timothy in happier times. Image: Nine.