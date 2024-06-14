Two months on from the MAFS finale, mum and dad are fighting.

Something is going on between MAFS faves — Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light — and that something isn't good.
As first reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Timothy and Lucinda have unfollowed each other on Instagram. For those who aren't chronically online, this is about as official as a friendship breakup can get.
It gets worse. They are no longer tagged in each other's photos on the platform which suggests they've blocked each other too.
I'm in painnnnnnnnnn.
This is a far cry from the delightful Lucindothy antics we've seen on social media since the couple exited the MAFS experiment.