The clue there's another MAFS cheating scandal on the horizon, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The clue there's another MAFS cheating scandal on the horizon.

You didn't think MAFS' biggest cheating scandal for 2021 would be one and done in the first fortnight of the show, did you?

Well, Married at First Sight welcomed two more couples to the experiment last night, and it looks like one of the new grooms will be causing a little more trouble than we expected from their seemingly happy weddings.

New groom, Liam Cooper appears to be getting more than a little flirty with former bride, Samantha Harvey over Instagram, and thankfully The Wash did a very detailed analysis of exactly when this might've occurred, so let us explain.

On Sunday night, Sam left the experiment after Married at First Sight's O.G. cheating scandal between her husband, Cameron Dunne, and another bride, Coco Stedman. In real-time, this would've occurred on October 17, 2020.

On October 28, Liam moved into the MAFS apartments with his wife, Georgia.

A few weeks later, Sam returned to the experiment for "Girl's Night", and would have met Georgia for the first time.

Then, just a month later (December last year), Liam commented on Sam's Instagram. A few times.

Image: Instagram / @sjkovu

