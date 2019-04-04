Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’m worried about you.” MAFS’ Cam and Jules’ concern for Jessika following public backlash.



Just when we thought we couldn’t love Jules and Cam more than we already do, they’ve shared details of a conversation they had with Jessika in which they expressed concerns for her mental health following the experiment.

Honestly – who sent them to us from above and what did we do to deserve them?

On Tuesday’s Talking Married, the MAFS power couple said they attempted to warn Jessika during filming that her dodgy behaviour would result in public backlash.

Cameron, 34, said: “We were both there to say, ‘Hon, I know what’s happening within this situation right now and I’m actually worried about your thoughts after the experiment airs and two million people are seeing your actions.

“That was a genuine conversation. We had to say, ‘Please think about what’s going on right now’.”

Surely we’re not the only ones who would love a Jules and Cam to follow us around in life and tell us when to check our behaviour?

Jessika was, of course, one of this season’s most controversial contestants after she two-timed her original husband Mick while forcing him to stay in the experiment.