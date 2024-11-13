Jono and Ellie were caught in a MAFS cheating scandal. They’ve just made a huge step.

Married At First Sight's couple-who-weren't-actually-an-official-couple, Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough, are still going strong.

In fact, they've just made a huge step in their relationship, which began after the MAFS contestants were matched with different people on the experiment: Jono was married to Lauren Dunn and Ellie was paired with Ben Walters.

They might have had a rocky start, with their rumoured relationship becoming the subject of a MAFS cheating scandal, but it turns out this was the recipe for long-lasting love: the couple has purchased their first home together on the Gold Coast.

Watch MAFS grooms Ollie and Rupert prank another contestant. Post continues after video.



Video via Instagram/@skeltonollie.

This caps off a year of the couple travelling around Australia and Europe, with both Jono and Ellie documenting their journey on Instagram and their joint TikTok.

"What a year. You. MAFS. Trolls. Love. New friends. A lap around Australia. A yacht. Europe. A new business and now a new house," Jono wrote on Instagram.