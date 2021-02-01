Just when we thought they were mates, Jessika roasted Martha live on TV, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Just when we thought they were mates again, Jessika roasted Martha live on TV.

Jessika Power appeared on the Today Show this morning following the chaos that was part one of the Married At First Sight reunion, and dragged an unexpected few co-stars.

When asked about the infamous wine-throwing incident, she confirmed that she "can still smell the sav blanc on (her) hair".

“What they didn’t show is that I tried to walk away five times, and five times I remained calm and collected and held my composure," she said of Cyrell's continued confrontations.

"But she just wanted that bite and that’s why I got the wine in my face, because she couldn’t keep her composure."

What shocked audiences though, was Jess' sneaky comment on Martha's job title, particularly after their feud was resolved in Sunday's episode.

Image: Nine

“Look, I think there’s only so many ways you can say influencer," she said of Martha's "Digital Talent" title.

"I just got the word ‘influencer’, but..."

It's... kind of true.

2. Jadé Tuncdoruk is engaged! And the pics are gorgeous.

Instagram star, Jadé Tuncdoruk announced her engagement to boyfriend, Lachie Brycki over the weekend and oh my, the pictures are everything.

The 25-year-old influencer shared the story of their proposal alongside a sweet video of her fiance getting down on one knee yesterday afternoon.