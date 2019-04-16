Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “The real truth.” Dan Webb’s mum’s subtle dig at his ex Jessika Power.



Well, well, well.

It seems Dan Webb’s mother wasn’t a huge fan of Jessika Power at all.

After Married at First Sight’s Dan admitted he had split from Jessika, Dan’s mum Gabby Smith had a dig at her son’s ex-partner on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot of Dan’s exclusive interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, Gabby subtly shared her opinion of Jessika.

“The real truth, Yahoo Lifestyle, watch it,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a video published by the publication on Friday night, Dan confirmed that he had split with Jessika.

“Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up,” 35-year-old Dan said.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together,” he added.

In the interview, Dan also said that he has regrets “about ever meeting Jess”.

Yikes.

2. Bachelor in Paradise’s Bill on his relationship with Alex: “I’m not threatened by Brooke.”



Another week of drama and daiquiris starts tonight with the return of Bachelor in Paradise since last week’s season premiere.

We are very excited to see more of Brittney’s conga dancing.

And also the ~budding romances~ we’ve been promised in the promos.

This week, Alex Nation and Brooke Blurton head off on a date, leaving ex-Bachelorette contestant Bill perched on the sideline in his festive board shorts.