OPINION: We need to talk about the MAFS honesty boxes.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2022 recaps and gossip, visit our MAFS hub page.

Last night on Married At First Sight, we once again saw the infamous honesty box/truth box/honeymoon box - or whatever the heck John Aiken decides to call it - in action. And just like every single season, it was painful to watch.

Not just uncomfortable. Painful. One might even say cruel.

As 'relationship expert' John Aiken said: "The box is designed to encourage total transparency between our couples. The questions are individually crafted to surface unspoken tensions and break down walls."

But rather, what the box tends to inspire is a whole lot of humiliation, the person on the receiving end of the radical honesty often left to pick up the pieces of their broken self-confidence.

Watch the preview for this season of Married At First Sight. Post continues after video.

Last night that person was Selina.

Starting the honeymoon off with a bang, Selina and her now-husband Cody received their honesty box. Cody had already admitted in a piece to camera that he wasn't feeling a spark with Selina, which is completely fine - he doesn't have to do or feel anything that isn't genuine. But how he went about it left many cringing on the couch.

Just before he delivered the news, Selina had opened up about feeling lonely since being single, as well as being vulnerable about her relationship with her family.

So, to truly take the wind out of this poor girl's sails, the final question in the honesty box was: 'Are you attracted to me?'

Selina enthusiastically told Cody she's attracted to him, but when it came to his turn to answer, he paused for what felt like forever, and said:

"Okay. So. This is something I am struggling with. I don't know why I am struggling a bit with the sexual attraction."