The rumour surrounding the MAFS experts is more hectic than the on-screen drama, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The rumour surrounding the MAFS experts is more hectic than the on-screen drama.

So, apparently there's a whole lot of drama we're missing from Married at First Sight that is going down between the experts, and we need to talk about it right now.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, newest intimacy expert, Alessandra Rampolla has felt "disrespected by some contestants", and is not enjoying her time on the show.

Shocker.

“Coming into this, Alessandra didn’t really have any idea about what she signed up for,” a source told New Idea.

"She didn’t understand how heavily edited the show is or that the participants hardly take the experts seriously."

It comes as expert Mel Schilling has been picked up by the UK edition of the show - and although she claims she will be staying in Australia, rumours are swirling that Mel too will leave Australian MAFS as well.

Of course, we saw a similar exit plan with Dr Trish, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the next season of the show.

2. Despite, well, everything, Melissa and Bryce are reportedly getting engaged IRL.

Um. It looks like Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson will be getting engaged in real life, and someone break her out of this relationship ASAP please.

A friend of the couple spoke to New Idea this week, saying: "It's clear that they are very much in love and are happy."