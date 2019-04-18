Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I’ve moved on.” In case you were wondering, Dan is well and truly over his split with Jessika.



It seems Married At First Sight’s Dan Webb is doing just fine following his split from Jessika Power.

Just days after leaked footage of Jessika and Telv Williams resurfaced, Dan has shared his thoughts on Instagram, admitting that he’s “truly moved on”.

"Thank you everyone for your positive feedback. I'm truly okay and I'm well and truly moved on and excited for things to come. Love you all (haters or not) you all give me good spirit," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Things won't always turn out the way that you have planned and envisioned and that is okay, it all has a purpose though. Don't let yourself get caught in a 'this isn't fair' mentality," he added.

"Of course it's okay to be disappointed, frustrated and upset, but don't let those feelings take you off course, and stop you from seeing what is really going on."

Earlier this week, former MAFS contestant Telv Williams claimed that he "hooked up" with Jessika in December, when she was still dating Dan.

Jessika denied the allegations on her Instagram page.

2. We finally know the real reason Lady Gaga and fiance Christian Carino broke up.



In February, after weeks of speculation, Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino announced that they had ended their engagement.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end. There’s no long dramatic story," a rep told People at the time.